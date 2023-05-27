Saturday, May 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | In Monaco time trials, the winner of the race is practically decided – HS follows moment by moment

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Formula 1 | In Monaco time trials, the winner of the race is practically decided – HS follows moment by moment

The qualifying sessions for the sixth round of the Formula One season are on Saturday.

Formula the sixth race of the season for the first-class teams was supposed to be run last weekend in Imola, but it was canceled due to floods. Now this weekend we will drive on Monaco’s narrow street circuit.

Saturday afternoon’s practice showed that the Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez is strong when the pole position is shared. Alfa Romeo team Valtteri Bottas was the tenth of the exercises.

HS follows moment by moment the time trial that started at 5 p.m.

#Formula #Monaco #time #trials #winner #race #practically #decided #moment #moment

See also  Hiv | "You have AIDS", the doctor said when Maya Viecili's health had collapsed - "It's not possible", Viecili replied
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hue is free on Steam for a few days, redeem it and it’s yours forever

Hue is free on Steam for a few days, redeem it and it's yours forever

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result