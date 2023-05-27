Formula 1 | In Monaco time trials, the winner of the race is practically decided – HS follows moment by moment

The qualifying sessions for the sixth round of the Formula One season are on Saturday.

Formula the sixth race of the season for the first-class teams was supposed to be run last weekend in Imola, but it was canceled due to floods. Now this weekend we will drive on Monaco’s narrow street circuit.

Saturday afternoon’s practice showed that the Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez is strong when the pole position is shared. Alfa Romeo team Valtteri Bottas was the tenth of the exercises.

HS follows moment by moment the time trial that started at 5 p.m.