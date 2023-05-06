After the first day in Miami, you can’t go to bed early on the second day either during the third practice session and qualifying. The race starts at 9:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. local time) on Sunday. If there are no major incidents, the winner will be announced shortly after 11 p.m.





The winner last year listened to the name of Max Verstappen. In the very first Formula 1 race at the Miami International Autodrome, he settled with Charles Leclerc after a nice duel. This season, the world champion will mainly face competition from his own teammate Sergio Pérez, who has reduced his deficit in the battle for the world championship to six points. That feeds speculation about a serious fight between the Red Bull colleagues for the title.

The Miami Grand Prix is ​​the first of no fewer than three races this season in the United States. Next fall there will be races in Austin (October 22) and for the first time in more than 40 years also in Las Vegas (November 18).

Please note: the times below are Dutch times (in Miami it is six hours earlier!).



Today

• 6.30 pm – 7.30 pm: Third free practice

• 10:00 PM – 11:00 PM: Qualification Tomorrow

• 9:30 pm: Race





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





View the 2023 Formula 1 calendar here





