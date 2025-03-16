Lando Norris has won the race into the new Formula 1 season in Melbourne’s rain and slide chaos of Melbourne. In the McLaren in a highly entertaining and eventful Grand Prize of Australia, the Briton relegated defending champion Max Verstappen to second place. “What a great start to the year,” the 25-year-old sparked from his car to the box. Third in the race under the hardest conditions on Albert Park Circuit George Russell in the Mercedes. With the first home win of an Australian, however, it became nothing again: Norris’ team -mate Oscar Piatri was first a stable order and then a separate slip. At the end he became ninth. The first race of the new season was shaped by crashs and many failures. The safety car was in constant use.

The first major test for record world champion Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari ended disappointed: the 40 -year -old seven -time champion was only tenth after a maneuver by teammate Charles Leclerc in the final phase. In contrast, Nico Hülkenberg, in his first race, steered the inferior car in seventh place since returning to Sauber and thus into the points.

As if this season wasn’t promising enough excitement: the most difficult conditions were right at the first race. The day before, Norris raced to the pole position in front of Piatri and Verstappen at temperatures around 33 degrees with a slightly covered sky. Then rain on the race day, wind and just 15 degrees. It was evident that this Grand Prix would become eventful before it really started. In curve two, Isack Hadjar lost control of his racing bull in the formation round at the formation round at a manageable speed. The end for the 20 -year -old Frenchman – one of six young drivers who started their first season as a regular pilot. On the way to his team, Hadjar, who was deeply dirty, was also comforted by Hamilton’s father Anthony.

Even before the third round there is failure number three

The remaining 19 drivers made their way to the second attempt to start. After all, he succeeded, but shortly after Verstappen had already passed Piatri, the next crashed: Jack Doohan, 22 years old, new regular driver from Alpine. And also a veteran caught it: Carlos Sainz even hit the route wall with his Williams behind the Safety Car. Failure number three before the third round. Bernd Mayländer drove back in the Safety -Car again – 25 years ago he had celebrated his premiere on Albert Park Circuit. In the seventh of 57 laps, Mayländer steered his car back into the box. Norris defended his leadership. Then turn off, Piatri thanked and raced past the Dutch. The two McLaren immediately pulled away.

An Australian has never won the home race – would it be that far this time? Norris had already snatched Piatri – born in Melbourne – the poles at the last moment. After the stable order towards the end of last season in favor of Norris, which was better placed at the time, both are allowed to drive against each other this season. As Piatri was very close, the announcement came from the command stand: Keep the position. It became very strange a bit later, Piatris gap was now almost three seconds. Both were allowed to drive against each other again.

The next crash ensured the next Safety car phase: the 43-year-old two-time world champion Fernando Alonso with his Aston Martin was the cause. When changing tires, Verstappen was the only one from the front group for the middle -hard slicks, everyone else for the hard. However, the Safety Car stayed outside for so long that the next rain forecast came in again. And that was tough: heavy rain.

Hardly pronounced, Piastri slipped from the route and into the grass. The safety car had previously driven in, everyone speculated. In the ranks, there was horrified silence for a moment: her local hero was beaten. Piatri came back in reverse gear, but without chance for victory or the podium. Norris quickly switched to mixed tires, suddenly Hamilton led. In the slide race, Rookie Gabriel Bortoleto then ensured the next Safety car phase in the clean and Verstappens new teammate Liam Lawson. When the race was released again, even the sun came out. Verstappen came to Norris, but it was no longer enough to overtake.