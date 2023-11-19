Las Vegas breathes a sigh of relief: over. Commuters, taxi drivers, all those who had to feel what it means when Formula 1 comes, long for the normal madness back in paradise. The Grand Prix was never intended for ordinary people. The Europeans like to point the finger at the Americans and feel superior: Ha ha, you don’t even know who was the world champion in 1990, what do you want in our sport? But they immediately understood how things work in Vegas.

Formula 1, the city and the most important luxury hotel-casinos came together to organize the superlative show race for the super-rich. From the Formula 1 marketers’ point of view, it’s a feat, downright brilliant. They are hoping for more than a billion dollars (916 million euros). What’s left?