EFirst a few numbers: Red Bull’s twelfth victory in Formula 1 in twelve races, a record; Max Verstappen’s seventh triumph in a row, the ninth in the eleventh Grand Prix, this time in front of Lando Norris in the McLaren and the second Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. And that brings us to the not very surprising news from the Hungarian Grand Prix: Halfway through the season, the world champion team still dominates with the champion at the wheel. Doesn’t anyone come closer to carpooling?

Lewis Hamilton thought of that. In the heat of Hungary, the Englishman felt like he was in a fountain of youth. The English record winner of Formula 1 raced to pole position 103 times. On Saturday he experienced number 104 as if it were the first time. Mercedes on the rise? For a moving moment. Hamilton showed his class at the limit on Saturday on his way to the best grid position, inspired by confidence in the rear of his car.

But on Sunday the luck at the top only lasted a few meters. First Verstappen took the lead from him, then the Australian Oscar Piastri raced past him on the inside, followed by his teammate Norris, who had started third. The former series world champion found himself in fourth place in no time at all, Mercedes back to reality: McLaren is the team of the hour, barely slower than Red Bull over a lap, but also in race trim, with plenty of fuel on board, more constant not only than the black Silver Arrow, which is sometimes unpredictable for engineers and drivers alike.



Preliminary decision: Verstappen passes Hamilton at the start.

:



Image: Reuters



Red Bull appear to have grown a new rival in recent weeks after good performances in Austria, England and now Hungary. The Formula 1 leadership around Stefano Domenicali looks with hope at an increase in tension. Somebody out there has to slow down Verstappen in the Red Bull. After nineteen laps, the drama fans looked sober at the track just outside of Budapest. Almost eight seconds ahead for Verstappen. And “worse” still: Sergio Perez was already circling in fifth place after a third of the 70 laps behind his chief pilot, albeit 27 seconds behind.

But he had come from ninth after the next difficult performance, which was marked by an accident in practice and weaknesses in qualifying. Perez is now sitting on a home-made ejection seat because of his problems since the Monaco Grand Prix to even halfway keep up with the world champion in the identical car. That’s why the strategists at Red Bull use the driver change in the sister team Alpha Tauri as a pressure and test option. Returnee Daniel Ricciardo (13th in front of Nico Hülkenberg) should indirectly make Perez legs or follow him, maybe in the coming season.







Contracts can be terminated, as was recently seen in the case of Ricciardo’s predecessor, Nyck de Vries. Perez’s agreement runs until the end of next season. “Everyone is keen on my place,” he replied to rumors in Hungary that he was a pilot on call in the world champion team. The only thing that is certain is that the 33-year-old is the next in line, whom Verstappen demoted to by far the second best among two in his racing team. He was pleased that he scored points with his ride in third place, an investigation by the course commissioners had not yet been completed at the time of going to press. “Yes, that went well. I was able to show what I can do.”

But that doesn’t change the class difference. Verstappen leads mid-season by 110 points ahead of Perez. Who would have what it takes to make Red Bull happy with a double win and get close to the Dutchman? McLaren drivers?

Ever since the B version of the McL60 was on wheels, the paddock has been watching the cars of the former industry leader. In “medium-fast” corners, the yellow mobile became so fast that first the Englishman Norris appeared in front and in Hungary Piastri now also in fifth place. The young man who, as a young Alpine pilot last year, calmly wished the French all the best because they didn’t want to guarantee him a regular place. Sometimes the strategic decisions made by drivers also say something about their perspective in the complex business of Formula 1. As a cheeky novice, the Australian arouses desires. But McLaren will not let him or Norris go. The development of the car speaks for a mutual appreciation anyway. Self-critically, Norris explained his annoyance at having missed pole position by a tenth of a second using micro-mistakes during qualifying. But the car isn’t just fast over one lap. Over 70 laps on the 50 degrees Celsius hot asphalt, the McLaren impressed with relatively little tire wear. Neither Mercedes, Hamilton was fourth, and certainly not Ferrari with Charles Leclerc in front of Carlos Sainz in seventh place could keep up. Aston Martin’s chief driver Fernando Alonso was also far behind in ninth place.

McLaren expects the next attack on the Spa-Francorchamps track next Sunday. Apart from one curve, the route characteristics are more in line with the English. In the “La Source” kink just after takeoff, Norris says, “we’re going to suffer.” At second glance, he did that on Sunday in Hungary. Anyone who finishes 33 seconds behind the winner still has a tough road ahead of them.