Formula 1 | In Formula 1, you drive for sprint points – HS follows

Max Verstappen starts the sprint from the pole position.

Belgium A Formula 1 race will be held in Spa this weekend. On Saturday, the program includes a sprint competition, which starts at 18:05.

HS follows the competition in the tracking below this story.

Red Bull starts from the pole position in the sprint race Max Verstappen. McLaren’s start from the following places Oscar Piastri and Ferrari Carlos Sainz.

Valtteri Bottas starts from the 17th square.