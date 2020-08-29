S.ebastian Vettel was spared the maximum penalty. When Lewis Hamilton made the 93rd pole position of his career and the fifth in the seventh race of this season in record time in the battle for the best starting position at the Belgian Grand Prix, Vettel’s lame Ferrari was back in the pits on Saturday. The three-time winner on the legendary Ardennes roller coaster did not get past 14th place, and the 33-year-old native of Heppenheim was at least spared the impending end in the first period.





The deficit to the top remained frightening, the race this Sunday (3:10 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for Formula 1, on RTL and Sky) threatens to become the next red fiasco. Teammate Charles Leclerc will stand next to Vettel, the 22-year-old Monegasse was 13th So the Belgium winners of 2018 (Vettel) and 2019 (Leclerc) only form the seventh row. A year ago they were allowed to start from row one – Leclerc on pole, Vettel on two.

It is now back in Mercedes hands. Hamilton continued the series of the Silver Arrows, which were still painted black: for the fifth time he started from position one, the remaining two times this was granted to his team-mate Valtteri Bottas. The six-time champion had obviously held back during training, when things got serious, he drove one of his notorious “hammer” laps: 0.511 seconds he took from Bottas.

He dedicated the 93rd pole of his career and the sixth in Belgium to the late actor Chadwick Boseman. “It’s been such a tough year for everyone, and now this news. That hit me again very much, “said Hamilton. The morning before the qualification he had learned of the cancer death of the 43-year-old, who had become world-famous with his leading role as the king’s son T’Challa in the superhero film “Black Panther” and had become a figure of identification in black America. “This is for you, Chadwick,” radioed Hamilton immediately after his super lap.

Bottas was combative after qualifying. “The first round is a great opportunity,” he said, referring to possible attacks on Hamilton. Bottas also reaffirmed his World Cup ambitions, but the Finn should also have to orientate himself backwards in the race two days after his 31st birthday. Max Verstappen made it to third place, already second behind Hamilton 37 points behind in the World Championship – but six points ahead of Bottas.

The 21-year-old Dutchman is the only one who has already defeated Hamilton and Bottas in one race this year. “I can be content to be so close to Valtteri,” said Verstappen. For him, the Grand Prix is ​​almost a home game, even without his Dutch fans – Verstappen was born in Hasselt, Belgium. The anticipation is correspondingly great.

On the other hand, Ferrari is likely to be afraid of the upcoming appearances in Monza and Mugello. Races number 999 and 1000 in Formula 1 history could be disgraceful. Like the classic in Belgium. The engine is not enough for top performance on the course with long straights and climbs. In practice, both drivers were one and a half to two seconds behind the leaders. Since the midfield, which Ferrari can only count on in the back area at the moment, has moved even closer together and Renault also made a strong impression, Scuderia threatens the next low of an already devastating season before the trip to the home races.