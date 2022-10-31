While the Dutch Max VerstappenRed Bull driver and two-time world champion, dominated from start to finish and won hands down the Mexican Grand Prix of the

Formula 1 at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, in Barranquilla the illusions of having an acrarera of this magnitude continue.

With impressive pace, Verstappen scored his 14th victory in 2022 to set a new record for most wins in a season.

What is she coming for?

This is Verstappen’s fourth consecration in Mexico: before he did it in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

“The start helped me a lot to keep the lead for the rest of the race, the race pace was fantastic,” Verstappen said after covering the 305.354km race in 1hr 38:36.729s.



The illusion that Barranquilla has a Grand Prix is ​​still latent and there has been talk of the possibility that the president of the category, Stefano Domenicaliarrive in the country to look closely at that option.

“This process, which is led by the private sector, is going well. Barranquilla has possibilities and we would not want to get ahead of ourselves. The mere fact that Colombia is considered as an option means that we have great offers for tourism and so on,” he told the Mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo.

“We need to continue selling the Caribbean region, hopefully it can happen and we have enough rooms available on the Coast and that we can hold this event for the benefit of the country and that we can continue to impact globally as an important region for tourism”, Mario Muvdi, president of the Board of Directors of Cotelco, specified.

According to Caracol, Stefano Domenicali would arrive in the Atlantic capital with a handful of investors.

