L.ewis Hamilton has asked Formula 1 to ensure compliance with human rights. “We shouldn’t ignore what is happening in the countries (where Formula 1 drives, d. Ed.) And have a good time there,” said the seven-time world champion on Thursday evening at a press conference in Bahrain. He responded to allegations by human rights activists from Bahrain and Great Britain that the racing series was being used by the royal government for “whitewashing” and did not respond to cries for help from victims of torture.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, Director of the Bahrain Institute for Law and Democracy (BIRD), and 61 British MPs from various parties had explained this connection in an open letter to the new CEO of Formula 1 management, Stefano Domenicali, among others Response required: Formula 1 must initiate an investigation because there is a direct connection between protests by government opponents against the race as a political instrument and human rights violations. Accordingly, opposition members were arrested for criticizing Formula 1. Including an eleven-year-old boy.

Formula 1 rejects claims

Domenicali rejected the claim in a written response to Alwadaei on Thursday. “Formula 1 is not a cross-border investigation organization. We are a sports rights holder with an important duty to promote our sport in harmony around the world. Unlike governments and other agencies, we cannot take the action you have requested and it would not be appropriate to pretend we can. “

Domenicali said that Formula 1 takes its responsibility in these matters very seriously. “Our human rights policy is very clear. The Formula 1 teams undertake to respect internationally recognized human rights in their work. We have made our position clear to all of our partners and host countries. ”This includes respect for human rights in the organization and implementation of events.

FAZ early thinkers –

The newsletter for Germany Carefully selected and competently arranged every morning. The significant events and developments in Germany and the world. Register now



The BIRD director Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei recommended Domenicali after his response to review the position of Formula 1. “It is disappointing that the F1 has flatly refused to examine the request of 61 MPs and 24 leading rights groups for an investigation into human rights violations in connection with the race in Bahrain,” replied Alwadaei in writing to a request from the FAZ: “We accept not that Formula 1 does not have the resources or capacity to carry out such an investigation. “

Domenicali accused Alwadaei of disregarding the rules of communication: “It is disappointing that a letter to me on this matter was sent to the media before I had a chance to reply. I do not think that this is the right way to get closer to these important questions. “Alwadei and other activists and British politicians reported in a press conference on Thursday morning that after the first constructive talks, despite several inquiries, there had been no response from the formula for months 1 to have received. Letters from 30 British MPs and 18 non-governmental organizations went unanswered.

Hamilton is not involved in this dispute. Speaking at the press conference, he stated, “Right now the steps I’ve taken are private and I think that’s the way to go. I don’t want to say too much so as not to jeopardize progress. I am definitely determined to help where I can. “

Last year he persuaded Formula 1 to take part in the “Black Lives Matter” movement against racism. Many drivers joined in the symbolic gesture of protest to kneel during the anthem before a Grand Prix. Hamilton wants to hold on to it: “It is important that children see this on TV and ask why we are doing it.”