M.ick Schumacher on his Formula 1 debut in the lame Haas lapped and without a chance, Sebastian Vettel knocked off and frustrated by mistakes and twists. In Lewis Hamilton’s opening victory in the record season of the premier class after a thriller duel with Max Verstappen, the 22-year-old Schumacher at least finished his first Formula 1 race this Sunday without damage. Vettel experienced a debacle on his debut for Aston Martin after a late crash with Esteban Ocon in the Alpine with position 15 as penultimate.

In a Bahrain Grand Prix characterized by duels and overtaking maneuvers, Mick Schumacher did not get past last place in 16th place after his father Michael had only come a few hundred meters when he debuted 30 years ago due to a clutch failure. While Hamilton, after his 96th career victory in the Mercedes, is facing a thrilling championship fight with the second-placed Verstappen in the Red Bull, Vettel’s accident with Ocon was even punished with a ten-second penalty by the race stewards. Hamilton’s stable rival Valtteri Bottas came third.

Eight years and 123 days after his father Michael’s last race in Brazil, Mick Schumacher has finally made it to Formula 1. Before the start, the 22-year-old received a hug from the French world association president Jean Todt, who had previously been team boss of the German record world championship at Ferrari.

Then we started! Schumacher got away easily from position 18 in the defeated Haas. His Russian team-mate Nikita Masepin, on the other hand, lost control after the first few meters and landed in the gravel, whereupon the safety car hit the track.

Even at the restart, Verstappen was able to defend the lead over Hamilton in the Red Bull after his fourth career pole. At the rear, however, Schumacher spun, but was able to continue. At this point he was about three seconds slower than Verstappen. The few spectators on the route – those recovered from the coronavirus and vaccinated – got the best entertainment at the first of 23 events of this XXL season.

Vettel had received the next bitter message a few hours before the red lights went out: Because of disregarding yellow flags in an already disappointing qualification, he had to tackle the opening race from behind.

The four-time world champion relied on a risky one-stop strategy. In midfield, he had a remarkable battle for position in the Aston Martin with Fernando Alonso, who made his comeback at Alpine after a two-year break, but had to park his car early due to a defect.

For the first time in the hybrid era that began in 2014, Mercedes was unable to secure pole for the first race of the season. Hamilton had his team-mate by his side in Bottas, while Verstappen was on his own at the front. Red Bull newcomer Sergio Perez, the surprise winner of the Sakhir race 2020, had to start from the back of the field and fight his way forward due to technical problems.

At the top, Mercedes took the initiative. Hamilton was the first top driver to pit and got the hard tires on lap 14. He then took off Verstappen for almost three seconds per lap. “The wind is making it super difficult for me right now,” complained the Dutchman. After his pit stop on lap 18, Verstappen did not have a lead of 17.6 seconds to keep the lead.

MSC – these initials, coined by Michael Schumacher in Formula 1, were at the very back halfway through the race. The bravely fighting son Mick was first overtaken by Alpha Tauri man Pierre Gasly, then he was shown blue flags in lap 31 and had to let the lead man pass Verstappen.

Hamilton pitted for the second time and tried to put pressure on with hard tires. Verstappen drove confidently and kept the Englishman, who has only signed one contract with the Silver Arrows for this season, at a distance.

With 16 laps to go, the Red Bull driver got fresh, hard tires. He drove back onto the tarmac behind Hamilton and gave full throttle. While Vettel crashed Ocon in the rear, Schumacher went to the penultimate place. At the top, Verstappen and Hamilton fought a gripping duel – with the better end for the British.