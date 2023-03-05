EFinally he can exclaim with all his heart: Oh, how beautiful is Manama! In the winner’s idiom: O, wat mooi is Manama! World champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) wins the opening race of Formula 1 in 2023 and wins for the first time at the Bahrain International Circuit, located near the capital of the kingdom in the Persian Gulf. Second was Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin). Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari dropped out in third place. The Rhinelander Nico Hülkenberg (Haas), the only German starter, finished 15th on his comeback.

The sun had set in Bahrain at 5:49 p.m. local time, a few minutes later the starting lights went out for the first time this year, and with glaring floodlights and an air temperature of just under 28 degrees Celsius (asphalt 32 degrees) the wild chase over 57 laps began in the middle of the desert, on the site of a former camel farm. World champion Max Verstappen took pole position on Saturday, the 21st of his career. Pérez followed behind in front of the two Ferraris and Fernando Alonso, who was judged to be stronger than the reds from Maranello over the distance.

Verstappen asserts itself against all hunters

Verstappen led the field over 589 meters to the first corner and held his own against all hunters, while colleague Pérez was overtaken by Leclerc. Alonso also suffered an early setback, he had to let both Mercedes go and was only seventh before team-mate Lance Stroll took him by the horns: the Canadian didn’t brake in time at the end of the first lap. The incident was minor, the contact was only light, Alonso complained over the radio, but was able to continue.

The scene was soon forgotten. Hulkenberg also got off to a bad start, colliding with Esteban Ocon (Alpine). As a result, his Haas racer was damaged and the German lost many positions. The champion pulled away in front, the competition couldn’t keep up, after seven laps Verstappen was already five seconds ahead. It went as planned.



From the leading group, Leclerc was the first to come to the service after 13 tours and had hard tires fitted. The Sakhir track consumes the Pirelli rollers like no other track, most teams planned with two pit stops. Immediately behind Leclerc, teammate Sainz rushed to the service. Verstappen and Alonso followed a lap later, the Dutchman chose soft rubber, the Spaniard hard rubber.







Meanwhile, debutant Oscar Piastri (McLaren) was no longer able to change gears, and a new steering wheel didn’t help either. Hailed as a child prodigy, the Australian had to retire. Pérez also stopped after 17 laps, choosing soft tires for his part. The interplay initially did not change anything in the ranking, only the lead of the fastest grew: Verstappen led ten seconds ahead of Leclerc. The world champion still had worries: his rear tires locked up when shifting down. “Not good,” Verstappen radioed, “but I’ve got it under control.”

After 26 laps, Pérez shot past Leclerc on soft rubber and was now second. At half-time, Red Bull was aiming for the double success that Ferrari had achieved last year. Behind them, Leclerc and Sainz took third and fourth place, record world champion Hamilton circled in fifth, Alonso right behind him. Hulkenberg’s Haas got a new nose at the second pit stop, so the team wanted to be competitive again. “Things should be better now,” his race engineer encouraged him. It did: The Emmericher accelerated, but his race for a position in the points was over. “We have good approaches,” said the Rhinelander. “There’s more to come.” In the next Grands Prix.







The premiere was decided after the second pit stop aria – with a view to the question of the winner. But who would take the first position of Red Bull hunter? Leclerc with his red racer until, lying in third place, he groaned: “No, no, no!” Monegasque complained on the radio: “I have no more power.” His Ferrari let him down – 16 laps before the end of the day: the first setback for the Scuderia early in the year.

As a result, Alonso now had the chance to climb onto the podium. He had cleared the first hurdle in a gripping duel between two old masters: Hamilton overtook with a breathtaking manoeuvre: “Let’s go.” The remaining Ferrari appeared in front of him with Carlos Sainz at the wheel. “Try to defend the position,” the box shouted at Sainz. He fought back, the cars of the two Spaniards even touched each other. At the end of the 680-metre back straight, however, Alonso overtook him and now had to complete eleven laps to experience the 99th podium finish of his career. “Goodbye,” mocked Alonso and now avoided any risk. The last time he stood on the podium was in Qatar in 2021.

Is it enough for more? The distance behind Verstappen after 308 kilometers says something else: 38.637 seconds. The world champion seemed correspondingly happy: “This is exactly the start of the season that we wanted and needed. The first stint in particular was very good, I was able to extend my lead there.”

And Alonso? He first congratulated teammate Stroll, who climbed into the cockpit twelve days after a hand operation due to a wheel accident and finished sixth. Then he raved about his well-turned AMR23: “Having the second-best car in the first race feels unreal.” While still in the cockpit, he radioed to his team: “I’m so proud of you.” Red Bull ahead, Aston Martin as the second force behind it, it goes to Saudi Arabia, where in Jeddah, a two-hour flight southwest of Bahrain, the next floodlight race will take place in two weeks.