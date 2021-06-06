B.aku is not Monte Carlo. But at the Caspian Sea many gamblers have sought their luck, made it and sometimes lost it again. For five years, Formula 1 has been racing through the city that built the oil. Many times it has rattled, the optimism was too great among the pilots who race at a speed of 320 and more over the Neftçiler Prospekti, the boulevard of the oil workers. On Sunday they were comparatively cautious on the boulevard of the oil empire of ruler Ilham Aliyev.

And yet here two pilots become passengers of fate. The tires from the Italian manufacturer Pirelli cannot withstand the speed. On the 31st lap of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin, the rear left tire bursts at a speed of over 300 kilometers per hour. Stroll had entered the race with him. Rien ne va plus, nothing works anymore. The car collapses, rebounds, spins down the boulevard. Seconds pass before it is clear: Stroll is lucky. He’s not hurt.

Fifteen laps later, a few hundred meters further, at an even higher speed, it hits the world championship leader: Max Verstappen had the race under control and was heading for a sure win. Until the tire on the left rear wheel, on the axle for 34 laps, runs out of air. Verstappen also strikes, is also lucky: he can get angry immediately, curses. Climb out of the car, kick the tire. “I’ve got everything under control, then that. Everything was actually easy. Frustrating, ”says Verstappen later. He blames the tire manufacturer.

The race is interrupted two laps before the end. “I think that’s a tire problem,” says Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in the pit lane. “It was the left rear tire, like with Stroll.” The team informs the race director: We had no advance warning, the data did not announce anything. They trusted the tire manufacturer’s specifications. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has a loser long before the winner is known: Pirelli.

It will take more than half an hour for the race to resume. From a standing start, with newly fitted tires, most of which were already in use over the course of the weekend. It’s a sprint for victory. Sergio Pérez, Red Bull, heir to the Verstappen leadership, ahead of Lewis Hamilton, heir to the World Cup leadership. For the moment. Then: Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin. Already a winner of the weekend. The traffic lights are switched on again, two laps to the finish.

The light goes out. Hamilton dares everything. Shoot past Pérez. Brakes himself. Not enough grip. Hamilton loses. “So sorry, guys”, the world champion’s voice sounds over the radio. I’m sorry guys. Pirelli, Verstappen, Hamilton. The list of losers is long on the Caspian Sea. Mercedes, the world champions, are one of them. Team mate Bottas is twelfth. Verstappen remains world championship leader, four points ahead of Hamilton.

And Red Bull? Becomes a winner after all: Pérez wins, his second Grand Prix victory, the first in the new team. “It’s for you guys,” the Mexican radioed. “I’m really sorry for Max.” Pérez is now third in the World Cup. And spread a good mood: “I’m happy for you,” he says Sebastian Vettel, when he congratulates him in the pit lane. Vettel, for whom Pérez had to make room at Aston Martin, finished second after a brilliant drive. Much daring, much gained.



Vettel was last so good years ago: 2019 in Mexico, as a driver of Scuderia Ferrari. Vettel has not laughed heartily over the radio for a long time when the race was finally waved off. “That’s a podium!” Vettel’s shape is back in early summer 2021. Just a few weeks ago, a trip to the podium seemed unthinkable, Vettel complained about the characteristics of the Aston Martin. “I got off to a good start, gained positions and saved the tires. I’m on cloud nine. ”Third place went to Pierre Gasly in the AlphaTauri.

Vettel had relied on the substance of the tires and was luckier than his team-mate. It was the key to success. This is what happened to the German like the winner Pérez: “I’m glad that I was able to cross the finish line,” says Pérez when he arrived there. “We thought about putting the car in the garage.”

Pérez struggled to find his way around the Red Bull in the first races of the season and was overshadowed by the towering Verstappen. Now he’s arrived. And Red Bull delivers more valuable services than those that Botta’s Mercedes can currently offer. No small factor in the answer to the question of who will eventually finish this season as world champions.

Mercedes, almost unbeatable for years, chased after the entire weekend in Baku. Lewis Hamilton was eleventh in practice on Friday, more than a second behind. Bottas, the team-mate, was missing more than twice as much. As in Monaco, Red Bull set the pace. A feat that Hamilton even came within striking distance in the race. When Verstappen was out of the race through no fault of his own, the world champion was able to bet on victory. This time he gambled himself away. It doesn’t happen often.