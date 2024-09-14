Who would have thought that after the first five Grand Prix with four Verstappen victories? The Formula 1 World Championship still has plenty of excitement ahead of the start of the final third of the season. The duel between Red Bull and McLaren in the constructors’ championship had been brewing for some time, and with only eight points difference and the current form of the two teams, there could be a changing of the guard at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this Sunday (1 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for Formula 1, on RTL and Sky).