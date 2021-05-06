Formula 1 | “If Lewis Hamilton is smart, he stands in support of Valtteri Bottas” – The F1 season has barely begun, but rumors of a Finnish stable place

Valtteri Bottas has driven to the podium twice and taken one pole position, but reflections on his future at the Mercedes stable have begun again.

Formula through the 2021, only three races have been run, but the first rumor Valtteri Bottas the loss of a stable seat in a Mercedes garage has already been set in motion.

The British Bloc Daily Mail said, citing “anonymous” Mercedes sources, that Bottas would be replaced by a Williams stable To George Russell still during the current season.

Surprisingly, Bota was the first to leave to support the worst competitor, the team manager of Redbull Christian Horner.

“Valtteri has shown that he can drive very fast. He has done a very good job at Mercedes in recent years. I would be surprised if Valtteri and George had to switch in the middle of the season, ”Horner said The Independentille.

Also Mercedes team manager Toto Wolff expressed support for Bottas during the Barcelona competition.

“We support him and see what he achieves in Barcelona.”

German Motorsport-Total points out that most of Mercedes Lewis Hamilton and the Redbull stable Max Verstappen need one thing the most: strong second drivers. According to Motorsport, Bottas is a much stronger driver than Redbull’s second driver Sergio Perez.

In addition, Motorsport-Total mentions that Bottas would have been second in two of the three races of the season without team errors. Only in Imola Bottas failed.

Motorsport-Total interviewed a Skysports F1 expert Paul di Restaa, who emphasized the importance of Bottas to Hamilton.

“When I saw Lewis’ performance in Portuguese gp, one mainly wonders why there would be no reason to change anything in this stable. If Lewis is smart, he will stand by Valtter and give him the best possible support and show the team that he is definitely a team player. ”

Di Resta also recalls that Russell is ambitious and probably part of the future of the Mercedes stable.

“It will become [aikanaan] a really difficult decision for Toto. ”