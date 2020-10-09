Formula 1 | “I sensed my father’s DNA in every Ferrari” – Such is Mick Schumacher, who will drive Kimi Räikkönen as a teammate on Friday

Mick Schumacher is close to his goal of becoming an F1 driver. On Friday, he will drive to the Alfa Romeo stable during the first rehearsals of the day with Kimi Räikkönen. The path of “Mini-Schum” towards the royal class of formulas has progressed step by step, and he has also competed with the Finnish Simo Laaksonen in the same series.

Name Schumacher attracts attention whenever we talk about formula ones. In this weekend’s F1 race at the Nürburgring, Schumacher’s name reappears and in a new way.

F1 legend Michael Schumacherin son Mick Schumacher jumps into the F1 car of the Alfa Romeo stable and drives in the first rehearsals on Friday from 12 noon Finnish time. As a teammate, he has at the time Kimi Raikkonen.

Hardly ever before have F1 workouts been of interest as much as they are now. There is nothing new in it that the drives are driven by someone other than the actual race driver. There will also be another first-time rehearsal on Friday, the British Callum Ilottwho drives a Haas stable car, but the name Schumacher is the deciding factor.

Both Mick Schumacher and Ilott are Ferrari academy drivers and both drive in the F2 series: Schumacher leads and Ilott is second. If no miracles happen, young Schumacher and possibly Ilott will be F1 drivers next season.

The duo’s practice runs on Alfa Romeo and Haas are explained by the fact that both teams are Ferrari’s partner stables. Both stables use Ferrari engines in their F1 cars. A stable for both can also be found in these stables.

Kimi Räikkönen and Mick Schumacher posed after the 2018 Monza F1 race time trial. Räikkönen took the pole position.­

Who is Mick Schumacher?

First, he is Michael Schumacher’s 21-year-old son. Michael Schumacher can be said briefly: he is an F1 legend and Ferrari star, whose last, seventh, championship came in 2004. He was seriously injured in a downhill accident in December 2013.

Mick Schumacher was 14 years old at the time of the accident and took part in the same ski trip. Mick was also the first spot when his father fell and hit his head on a rock. He has never spoken of the accident in public.

A friend of Mick Schumacher, also a racer Nicklas Nielsen told the Dane To the Berlingske newspaper in 2018, that Mick Schumacher is completely silent about his father’s accident. This is what everyone close to Michael Schumacher has done.

However, Nielsen emphasizes that above all, Mick Schumacher is very nice and well-behaved.

“He’s not like Max Verstappenwho shit cares about anything and remember and just wants to move on [urallaan]. Mick was raised to be decent and is a good boy, ”Nielsen said.

“ “He was even given the way at times. Was it because of the name or what. ”

He says the same Simo Laaksonen, who drove the German F4 series in 2016 like Mick Schumacher.

“Mick is a nice, polite and honest guy. He got along well with him. ”

22-year-old Laaksonen was still driving the F3 series last season, but is now focused on studying at Lappeenranta University of Technology.

Redbull stable Verstappen is a year and a half older than Mick Schumacher, but they have a lot in common. The parents of both are former F1 drivers and even for a while in the same stable: If Verstappen was the second driver of the Benetton team when Michael Schumacher won his first F1 championship.

Career development has been the same since karting and lower formula classes, but Verstappen has gone more from victory to victory. However, there was a difference in school attendance: Mick Schumacher attended school conscientiously, Verstappen left it less.

In 2014, Mick Schumacher celebrated the second prize in the German karting series.­

Mick Schumacher collided karting series from the age of 9, but at the time he was by no means known as Schumacher but as Mick Betsch, his mother Corinna Schumacherin by girl’s name. The use of a different name was the idea of ​​Father Michael: there was no desire for the son to garner enormous attention by his name.

It was still unclear to anyone whose son Mick Schumacher is.

“Yes, everyone knew. Michael’s father also rode in the depot, ”says Laaksonen, who also rode go-karts for a few years in the same races with Schumacher.

Back in 2014, Mick Schumacher competed under the name Mick Junior, but gradually Mick Schumacher switched to using his own name.

To the headlines he rose under his own name at the age of 15 in March 2015. Mick had just started the F4 series when rehearsals were nearing a serious accident. He drove off the track at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour on the Lausitz track in Brandenburg, Germany. However, he survived without major injuries.

Mick Schumacher has himself saidthat he does not take pressure from his last name or the success of his father.

“Honestly, I no longer feel pressure from my name or from doing the same as my father. The most stress comes from my own goals. ”

The name has also been useful, Laaksonen believes.

“The name also has its downsides, but [autourheilun] in the political world, it will even out the track. ”

Also the track name may have played a role. Laaksonen says that in the German F4 series, some of the drivers didn’t even want to compete against Mick Schumacher.

“He was even given the way at times. Was it because of the name or what, ”Laaksonen ponders.

“ “Mick is a nice, polite and honest guy. He got along well with him. ”

Schumacher himself would not necessarily have needed such help.

“Sometimes he came to praise when we had a tight race and twisted to the last.”

In 2016, Schumacher placed second in the German F4 series. Laaksonen was eleventh, but Laaksonen won one of the races in Austria, for example, and Schumacher was second at the time.

Mick Schumacher’s career has progressed since F4 to F3, where he won European Championship gold in 2018, and to F2, where he is going for a second season. In his opening season, he was 12th in common points, and now he leads the series.

In addition, Mick Schumacher was admitted to Ferrari’s Young Drivers Academy last year.

“I sensed my father’s dna in all Ferraris, and that makes me very proud,” he has stated.

Mick Schumacher would also have had the opportunity to enter the Mercedes Young Drivers Academy, but although he is a German-Swiss (born in Switzerland), he chose the Italian Stable Academy because he has also mainly driven in Italy.

The connection to Ferrari will also come Sebastian Vettelin through. Vettel is the latest German F1 champion and still this season Ferrari’s F1 driver.

“Just like my father was Sebastian’s mentor, Sebastian is my mentor – someone I feel connected to and talk to about motorsports. I have a lot of respect for him, ”says Mick Schumacher.

Mick Schumacher will be driving this season in the F2 series at Prema Racing.­

Mick Schumacher is also well prepared for Friday’s F1 practice.

He was in test times in Bahrain last December. He has also driven his father’s F1 cars of years ago, but most of all, Mick Schumacher drove a 2018 Ferrari F1 car together with Ilotti and Robert Schwartzmanin [F2-sarjan debytantti] with.

“A few weeks ago, I drove a 2004 Ferrari in Mugello, which is an awesome car, but already quite old-fashioned. After getting behind the wheel of the 2018 hybrid car, I realized how important the electronics are to the power unit and how much aerodynamics has evolved in Formula 1, ”Mick Schumacher noted.

The 2018 F1 car was used in last week’s drills because the current F1 rules have strict testing restrictions.

What kind Mick Schumacher is human? Nielsen and Laaksonen said that he is friendly and well-behaved. Much more is not known.

He has never had any plan other than to run a race.

“I was talking to a friend about this. We decided to choose for ourselves a dream job that is not related to engines. I simply didn’t come up with anything. Everything has to be related to the engines, and it always will be. Plan B? Plan A works well for me. ”

However, one thing is for sure: he likes fast cars, which may not come as a surprise to formula drivers. However, he doesn’t knock out a little calmer going.

“It makes a difference whether you drive a Fiat or a Ferrari. Naturally, I prefer to drive a Ferrari at 300 miles per hour, but that is not allowed [maantiellä]. It’s a passion, but you have to react to the car you’re driving. ”

“ “He is more considerate than his father.”

What kind Is Mick Schumacher a competitor? It is said that he is considerate and talks extensively with the team.

“He’s certainly changed over the years, but Mick was already there [vuonna 2016] hard driving. There are still the same elements in driving as an aggressive driving style, ”says Laaksonen.

Schumacher has stated that one of the great things about driving an Alfa Romeo F1 is getting to talk to the staff. There are partly the same people who worked in the Ferrari stable during his father’s time.

He cannot avoid a comparison with his father even when driving. When Michael Schumacher made surprising, downright unscrupulous snatches on the roadway, no such has been seen from Mick Schumacher.

“He is more considerate than his father,” says Laaksonen.

However, the targets are at least as high: Mick Schumacher has said he will return the F1 records to Schumachere. Lewis Hamilton is currently breaking Michael Schumacher’s F1 records.

On September 26, Mick Schumacher celebrated the victory in the Sochi F2 race.­

Mick According to Schumacher, driving fast requires going to extremes and sometimes beyond.

“You know it when you’ve given your all, and it’s addictive.”

Frits van Amersfoort, Mick Schumacher’s team manager in the F4 series and also Max Verstappen’s team manager in the F3 series, describes the young Schumacher’s driving style as follows:

“He’s not as crazy as Max.”

Sources: Motorsport Magazine, ESPN, Independent, Skysports.