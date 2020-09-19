Formula 1 | “I don’t have” – Kimi Räikkönen’s answer to dreams was completely different from other F1 drivers

F1 asked the formula drivers what they still dream of.

Formula number one tends to ask F1 drivers about all sorts of things. The responses will be video compiled on social media when the race weekend is not ahead.

Now F1 asked what the drivers still want to do in their lifetime. That is, they were asked what their “bucketlist” was.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton listed several things: he wants to climb Mount Everest, learn languages, visit space, and take a moon walk. Daniel Ricciardo mentioned, among other things, going on safari. Valtteri Bottas did not mention anything special, but stated: “Many things.”

F1 would have hinted at the beginning of his Twitter post that wait Kimi Räikkönen reply. And the answer would indeed be different from the answers of other drivers: “I don’t have a bucketlist.” And on top of a shrug.

In the comments, Räikkönen’s answer gets the most attention, and the comments are mostly praiseworthy: “The coolest cat in F1” or “Kimi is a legend. Legends don’t need a bucket list. ”

The ratchet is also considered a reason to follow F1: “Kimi is the only reason F1 isn’t completely boring. These few laughing seconds still make you watch sports. ”