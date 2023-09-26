Coverage for air travel (up to 1500 euros), four nights in a hotel, three days in the Formula 1 paddock, tour of the pit lane and opportunity to meet the members of the Alfa Romeo Team Stake team. There is all this in the incredible package which has been officially available to fan token holders since yesterday. Or, better yet, starting yesterday you can apply online to try to win the precious chest, which as usual will be free for the enthusiast on duty – with a companion – outside of the cost of the digital tokens.

How to do

—

It’s not the first time Socios does all in on Formula 1, but this time we are truly faced with an unprecedented opportunity. In any case, it is not difficult to enter your name in the virtual ballot box: you need to own at least ten Sauber tokens and answer a quick quiz regarding the Las Vegas Grand Prix. You have until Monday 9 October to apply at the following linkthen a name will be drawn and all the loot will be taken, for him and for a companion of his choice.