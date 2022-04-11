After 10 years of intense work and complications, Sergio Perez had the opportunity to get on the podium with his new team in the 2021 season of the Formula 1, Red Bull Racingwith which he waved the Tricolor flag and intoned the Mexican national anthem by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prixn.

With 11 years currently in the highest circuit of motorsports worldwide, ‘Czech‘ tasted success upon his arrival at the Austrian energy drinks team, his time at Racing Point ended perhaps not as he would have liked, but his intention was always to stay in Formula 1, until Red Bull Racing noticed him.

However, the Mexican midfielder not only looked better and much more mature in the premier class, aboard the RB16 was able to share the podium four times with his teammate from the Netherlands, Max Verstappenwho ultimately became champion in 2021. Here are the times both drivers savored every drop of champagne.

French Grand Prix 2021

The Circuit Paul Ricard was the scene between an intense battle between Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen took the lead in 36 laps, but in one maneuver he entered the pits, until he left behind Lewis Hamiltonwhile Checo did the evil with Valteri Bottas to make the 1-3.

Sergio Pérez tasted success Twitter @redbullracing

Turkish Grand Prix 2021

After finishing sixth in the quality‘Checo’ Pérez had a golden opportunity when Lewis Hamilton started in last place to change the engine, but he climbed little by little and despite the stalking, the number 11 defended himself to finish third behind Max Vertappen and Valtteri Bottas.

The Mexican midfielder knew how to take advantage of Twitter @redbullracing

2021 United States Grand Prix

With the possibility of being the ‘poleman’, Sergio Pérez started third in the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, where he had to overcome several problems throughout the race, he got diarrhea, even so he finished third, behind multi-champion Lewis Hamilton; Verstappen again took the podium and made it 1-3 for Red Bull.

Despite adversity, Twitter @redbullracing recovered

2021 Mexican Grand Prix

After a year of absence due to the pandemic of Covid-19the Great Circus returned to Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguezwhich was the setting for a real party, in which the flags of Mexico and “Cielito Lindo” were present that weekend. An incident between Daniel Ricciardo and Valteri Bottas was taken advantage of by ‘Checo’, who closed the gap with “Las Flechas Plataadas” in order to repeat the 1-3 with Max Verstappen; Hamilton returned to second place.