Next Sunday, May 8, the Miami Grand Prixa circuit that will make its Formula debut this 2022 season. Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez will seek to maintain his good moment in the campaign and add his third podium in just 5 races.

Until now, the only circuit that Mexico has run in Formula 1 is that of the Americas, in Austin, Texas, home of the United States Grand Prix since 2012. However, in 2022 and 2023 it will have two new tests in the United States.

The first will be Miami this year, while the second will be in Las Vegas, scheduled for the 2023 season as a night race. Regarding the city of Florida, the Grand Prix activity will begin tomorrow with the first free practices.

As for ‘Checo’ Pérez, although in the 2022 season has had a good start, in US territory, its performance has not been the best. In fact, until last year, in his first campaign with Red Bull, he had never before achieved a podium finish.

At the 2021 United States Grand Prix, Pérez Mendoza qualified third and finished in the same place. While in 2019, his last year with Racing Pointqualified in 19th place but managed to climb places to finish tenth and score points.

On the other hand, from 2016 to 2018, the Mexican pilot consecutively repeated his eighth place in the United States; the first two years, with Force India and the last one, with Racing Point. In 2015 it was his best result until last season and on that occasion he finished fifth.

Before that, in 2014 and his first year with Force India, he had to retire due to damage to his car after an accident. While prior to that, in 2013 with McLaren, and in 2012 with Souber, he finished seventh and eleventh, respectively. So now in Miami he will have a new opportunity to look for one more podium in the United States.