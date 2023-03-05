Sunday, March 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | How does Valtteri Bottas manage? HS follows the first F1 race of the season moment by moment

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Formula 1 | How does Valtteri Bottas manage? HS follows the first F1 race of the season moment by moment

The opening race of Formula One is held in Bahrain.

Formula the opening race of the season for the first teams is run on the Bahrain circuit. The competition starts today, Sunday at 17:00.

HS follows the F1 race in this article. The tracking starts after the graphics.

In the time trial, the defending world champion took the pole position Max Verstappen. The second frame went to the Red Bull teammate For Sergio Perez.

Valtteri of the Alfa Romeo team Bottas the starting square is 12.

#Formula #Valtteri #Bottas #manage #race #season #moment #moment

See also  Regulation of social networks can go beyond media
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Susy Díaz supports Florcita after helping her with a list of supplies: “She has a big debt”

Susy Díaz supports Florcita after helping her with a list of supplies: "She has a big debt"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result