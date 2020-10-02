Upgrade
Formula 1 | Honda will withdraw from formula number one after next season

Bhavi Mandalia
October 2, 2020
Honda is currently manufacturing engines for Alpha Taur and Red Bull. Honda engines have won five races in the last two years.

Honda withdraws from the royal class Formula 1 series in motorsport after the 2021 season, the Japanese engine manufacturer announced. Honda said it will focus its resources on implementing carbon neutrality instead of racing.

Honda joined the World Series as early as the 1960s. Since then, it has left the formula series and returned there several times. The current episode in the World Series began in 2015, when Honda began manufacturing engines for the McLaren stable.

Currently, Honda manufactures engines for Alpha Taur and Red Bull, and Honda engines have won five races in the last two years.

After the departure of Honda, three engine suppliers, Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault, will remain number one in formula.

