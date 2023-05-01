Liga MX: Confirmed! This is how the reclassification keys of the Clausura 2023 will be played

Mexico.- The great race of Sergio “Checho” Perez He continues to give people something to talk about and now he was the adviser to Red Bull, Marko Helmut who was full of praise for him mexican pilot for his good race pace and his dominance throughout, even knowing that drivers like Max Verstappen were coming behind him.

After the race Marko commented that Sergio had a great Sunday with a perfect race, he even accepted that they let both drivers fight for the win helping Checo so that you could continue with the great pace, something that had not been seen before.

“Congratulations to Sergio, he was quick from the start and made no mistakes. An optimal race… Sergio asked if he should slow down. Max should have done the same, but we said no. You could see they were always fighting for the fastest lap… but we let them go full throttle. That was the speed we had at the end,” the former driver told ORF.

Similarly, he revealed that max verstappen he had some complications that made him lose some time, this with the problem of his traction system in the first laps where the Mexican had the opportunity to take the lead. “He had to experiment with the

set-up of his car until the end to get the best out of him, alone and then he was able to keep up with Sergio”, said the adviser.

Checo Pérez received the compliments of his own and strangers for having defended his position for a long time and every moment of the race from the attacks of the other drivers when they could get close to him.