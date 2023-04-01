Australia.- Sergio Perez he suffered an elimination just in Q1 so he will start in the last place of the Australian Grand PrixAccording to the pilot, this was due to a brake failure issue that had already had problems during the previous one, but on behalf of Marko Helmutthat is not correct and he gave another reason for his failure.

According to the reports, Checo Pérez’s car had been checked for its brake problems and everything had been ready to go out to compete but just on the first lap in the third corner he had a resounding exit from the track when he could not control it, there The Mexican launched annoyed by the result.

But despite the fact that what the Mexican explained has happened, Helmut Marko, sports adviser for Red Bull reported that Checo Pérez’s problems were not the brakes and it was all due to a matter of adherence on the circuit, in addition to the fact that they did not have an adequate operating range, something that Verstappen said, “We had a problem with the brake

engine in the third free practice“Marko told Servus TV.

“Under braking, we didn’t get the correct setting. Because of that, Sergio was unbalanced, there was understeer,” he added. “There was a little push from the engine, but Perez’s problem in qualifying was not like in practice. At the beginning he was a bit slippery and unfortunately he went off,” he said.

Now Checo Pérez will have to start in last place at the Australian Grand Prix, where just last season he managed to take second place in the race.