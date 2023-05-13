Despite the fact that he is having a historic season this 2023 in Formula 1, in recent weeks a series of rumors have come to light about the possible departure of the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez of Red Bull, so much so that they even gave names of the pilots who would take their place for the next year, a fact that Marko Helmut has clarified.

Checo Perez At the moment he occupies second place in the drivers’ championship, just below his teammate Max Verstappen, with whom he has had a great ‘battle’ so far this season in the Formula 1.

In an interview with ‘NTV’, the team’s adviser Red Bull He assured that, due to the great performance he is having, the Mexican pilot can rest easy, because for now they will respect the 2-year contract he signed, which binds him to the team until 2024.

Checo Pérez after his victory in the Azerbaijan GP/@SChecoPerez

“He signed a two-year contract and it includes 2024 and, with the performance he is having, there is nothing against that, he will continue with us,” he said. Marko Helmut.

Another fact that fueled the rumors of his possible departure is that experts from the Formula 1 They consider that he has a “bad relationship” with Max Verstappen, and that would affect the team in the long run, but Marko “put out the fire” with these words.

“The atmosphere is great. The two respect each other (Checo Perez and Max Verstappen) and we have, I think, one of the strongest driver line-ups. There is no more, ”he sentenced.

Within the rumors that were heard by different specialized media in Formula 1, they were that Checo Perez He could be replaced by AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, or even Daniel Ricciardo who is the reserve driver at Red Bull, but Helmut Marko has put the rumors to rest.