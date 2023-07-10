Marko HelmutRed Bull adviser spoke about the performance of Sergio Perez after the sixth place he achieved in the British Grand Prix where he pointed out that although he could not get into the top 3, it was a great result considering that he was able to score points and that is what is important in his position.

The former Formula 1 driver stressed that they know the moment the Mexican is going through and that expecting a rebound from one moment to the next as they were used to at the beginning is complicated, for this reason the fact that he has been able to overcome Fernando Alonso and that he keeps his distance leaves him more than satisfied.

“Thank God he finished ahead of Alonso and extended his lead. That is our objective”, were the words of Marko who also assured that Checo’s position in Red Bull is not in danger, which he said this Saturday because he does not consider that there is currently a pilot who can compete with him, “His position is not He’s in no danger at all,” he said.

Checo Pérez currently remains in second place in the drivers’ standings with 156 points, 100 behind Max Verstappen but now his fight is with Fernando Alonso who could take that second place from him. The Spaniard has 137 points, very close and with some positive results in the following races he could get closer.