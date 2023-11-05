Formula 1 | Heikki Kovalainen noticed “something fishy” about Lewis Hamilton’s departure on Viaplay

The attentiveness of the former F1 driver led to an amazing discovery.

Formula former F1 driver on Viaplay’s broadcast Heikki Kovalainen made extremely accurate observations. He noticed that the Mercedes garage Lewis Hamilton there was “something shady” at the start.

“I had to go to the cockpit and zoom in to see if I was looking wrong. Indeed, Lewis’s car moves before [lähtömerkin antavia punaisia] lights, but probably won’t move over the line where the sensors measure the thief’s exit,” said Kovalainen.

“Lewis got out of this like a dog from a leash. Or not really useful at all.”

According to Kovalainen, this kind of jerking is not usually done.

“I don’t know if there was a hunch or some other thought breakdown.”

Kovalainen estimates that everyone is concentrating on the starting lights, but it is also possible that the jolt of another car can disturb some drivers.

Kovalainen’s accurate observation was amazed at Viaplay’s studio.

“The other senses don’t work anymore, but the eyes still work,” Kovalainen said.

for Hamilton The Brazilian competition was not a success. The car’s speed froze towards the end and the ranking was finally eighth. Max Verstappen was number one again. Valtteri Bottas interrupted.