Formula 1 | Heavy brake pedal torments Valtteri Bota: “May lead to mistakes”

Valtteri Bottas’s leg has been missing in several races this season because his car’s brake pedal is too tight.

Formula number one in the World Series Valtteri Bottasta has been tormented in recent races by a problem that the Mercedes team is trying to solve feverishly.

Bottas said last weekend for Autosportthat his left leg missed a few races this season.

“My car’s brake pedal has been very tight in a few races. My leg is numb because I have had to press the pedal hard, ”Bottas said after the last race.

“It happened again, and the situation is by no means ideal. It feels uncomfortable and can also lead to mistakes. ”

According to Bottas, the stable is trying to solve the problem feverishly.

“It still needs work, so hopefully the weekend will go well.”

Bottas points out that the competition is long, and for that reason alone, everything should work perfectly.

“The car has to be driven and it’s good. But it could be better. ”

Bottas says he also suffered from numbness in his first Mercedes season, but then the reason was in the seat.

The eighth race of the Formula One season will be run on Sunday in Monza, Italy.

Bottas’ teammate Lewis Hamilton leads the World Series with a 50-point roll ahead of Red Bull Max Verstappenia. Hamilton has won five of the seven races.

Bottas is third in the World Series three points behind Verstappen. Alfa Romeon Kimi Raikkonen is still without points.