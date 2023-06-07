Red Bull’s dominance is huge and as a result Formula 1 competition has become a joke.

My Dutch heart races when the Monegask named Verstappen scores another victory. However, it does get a bit monotonous and IndyCar driver Will Power sees that too. He says he is not impressed with Max Verstappen’s dominance.

Formula 1 competition is a joke

IndyCar is the most important formula racing championship in America. And according to the Americans, it is very exciting. Always! This is because all drivers (including a Dutchman) drive with the same chassis, so the field is close together.

In F1, anyone can build their own car. They have to do that within the regulations and Red Bull is currently doing this best. And that is bitter misery, according to IndyCar driver Will Power. He is a veteran and has been racing at the highest level in The land of the Free since 2005. The best man became champion in 2014 and 2022, so he knows a thing or two about motorsport.

He also gives himself a compliment, we read at NBC Sports. He believes that the races in America are super tough and that they have a great field of drivers. Especially compared to the drivers in F1. Okay, clear language.

He continues by saying:

Formula 1 is a joke when it comes to competition. They have great drivers and I sympathize with them that they can’t have the same satisfaction that we get from racing.

Other rules

Power (what’s in a name) also has some tips. F1 could benefit if they adopt the rules from the IndyCar competition. Then it would be much better. And more exciting. Because then everyone would be driving a car that has the same performance as a Red Bull at the moment. Everyone then has the same chance to win and everything comes down to your steering skills.

The reigning IndyCar champion is real. He thinks this will never happen because of the politics in F1. Too bad or not?

This article ‘Formula 1 has become a joke’ first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Formula #joke