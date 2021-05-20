Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, 36 years old), the best Formula 1 driver of all time according to statistics books, says that when he passes the last days of his life He will not remember the victories, but the gestures. He assures that the sport that has made him great is only the second of his priorities. His figure as an anti-racist benchmark overshadows, at times, everything he has achieved in recent years. 100 poles, 98 wins, seven titles. Heading for the eighth that would tie him forever with Michael Schumacher. In a 20-minute conversation with AS in Monaco, with no witnesses other than his team’s communication team, the great Mercedes champion expresses himself more as a human being than as a racing legend. Avoid answering about Spanish pilots and overlooks the rivalry against Verstappen. Perhaps their silences also serve, at times, as an affirmation. Some know Hamilton, this is Lewis.

– Ever since you got into a kart for the first time as a child until today, have you shared the grid with another black driver?

-Never no. I haven’t even seen another. My father, my brother and I were always the only people of color, it was normal for us although we were always aware. It became normal, sure, although at first it was obvious that we weren’t welcome. Even today, it is the same. After karting, I did meet a couple of Chinese or Asian riders. But no black pilot. I was aware of it from the first moment I arrived on the kart circuit, and I have been reminded of it in every race since I was eight years old. But it continues to happen now, here is an Asian rider, there are none black and he is not coming from behind either.

—In the NBA or the NFL, the anti-racist movement relies on very large black communities, but you are alone here. What can you do to change this sport?

“As you’ve seen since last year, it’s about having awkward conversations.” There is increasing awareness of the problem. In Europe, racism is different from that of North America but it is also present in a notable way. These last few months have been a learning period for many people to be aware of what black people, in particular, experience throughout their lives. For things like this, I have started a commission that will show all those challenges that black people suffer and possibly white people do not. It is not a question of dividing, we want to unite people and educate. If you have a friend who belongs to a minority, you may be able to ask him what kind of difficulties he had to face because he was different. In my case, I have uncomfortable conversations with my boss, with Mercedes, with sponsors, we must have them and we should not be ashamed, but see what we can do together to achieve a more diverse F1, like any other business. It will take time, it will not change from one day to the next, but we are all the same even if our skin color is different.

—He said at the beginning of the season that his priority this season was not the title, but fighting for diversity. What place does F1 occupy then in your scale of priorities?

—Sport is my life, it’s my job. I’d say it’s my second priority. I wouldn’t be able to do any of the other things without this competition. I want to help people, educate myself and encourage everyone around me to be. That is taking me a long time, just as I sit down to talk to those who manage Formula 1 to see how we can do better, how to be more efficient and diverse in the future of motorsport. I never take no for an answer. Then, in the race I still have to be the best and that takes the same time, although for me it is fun, it is what I enjoy since I was a child. The other is a problem, with that I fight because it will not be easy to solve it.

“Winning the eighth title, what would it mean to you?” What would change?

-I would not change anything. I know who I am, where I come from and what I am capable of. I have no idea if I’m going to win it, although I work to achieve it, but it certainly will not change anything important in my life. The numbers are not what worries me the most. I worry about what I am. Last year there was three percent diversity in this team, this year it will be close to five percent and that for me is gigantic, and I am passionate about it. Although of course I want to win the World Cup, there is a huge team that works behind me for that.

—You say you’re not interested in statistics, but you are interested in diversity statistics …

-Undoubtedly. When you spend the last days of life on Earth, what are you going to keep? In my case, it will be with having helped people. There is no better feeling than helping someone else fulfill their dreams. And if it is to more than one person, you can rest in peace because you have done something with your time. I have achieved many things, but now all my concentration goes to helping others. I am living a dream, I don’t need anything for myself, but how can I help a child who wants to be an engineer or a pilot?

– Back to the 2021 season, how is it going against Max (Verstappen) and Red Bull?

—I love fighting, I’m a sportsman, I’ve lived for this since I was eight years old. There is nothing greater than this for me.

“Is Verstappen your natural successor?” Do you think there will be?

-I do not know. There is a good group of young talents here. If given the chance, Lando (Norris) for me it has enormous potential, and so does Charles (Leclerc). I do not know to predict who of them will lead this sport.

“What do you think of this generation of pilots?” Sainz, Norris, Leclerc …

—I don’t know if what I think matters much, I don’t know if I can judge if it’s a good or a bad generation. There are always pilots who arrive, in my case I did it with Nico (Rosberg) and Kubica, just before there was Alonso, the era of Schumacher… there will always be an era. For me personally, we live in a time when this has become a billionaire kids’ club. If I were to start over from a working-class family, it would be impossible for me to be here today. Because the other boys would have a lot more money. We have to work to change that and make this an accessible sport, for the rich and for people with a more humble origin.

—A few days ago, Fernando Alonso said that you deserve all the credit, that you have won when the Mercedes was very strong, but you are also winning when there is another car at the same level. Do you feel the debate over Mercedes’ weight in victories is over?

—I don’t know, I don’t live to see all the things that are said and I’m not very aware of all that, although I do know about those kinds of comments. There is always an excuse when someone else is the winner. People will always find a way to minimize success, so I don’t spend time on it, I know how hard I have had to work to be strong, not to make mistakes, to extract every opportunity that I have had and no one can take it away from me. With more wheel-to-wheel battles, I hope I have more opportunities to show it, for people to see what I’m capable of. I will keep fighting and competing, I hope everyone sees more of me.

– Are you interested in changing the rules of the future of F1?

—I have taken a look at it, if you are in F1, you have to understand the technology that is in place, the complications of the budget ceiling, how difficult it will be to develop from now on … For example, I did a test of tires with 18 inches to find out what the difference is, how it will affect me as a driver when it comes to driving the car next year. The cars will be heavier and slower, and that seems like a step backward to me. We should be faster and more efficient, these cars were better when they were lighter. But those in charge have made those decisions and there is nothing left but to assume it.

“Will you keep running when you’re 41, like Kimi Raikkonen?”

-I think not. (Contract ends at the end of the year). I don’t think I’m going to drive forever, even though this has been the biggest ride of my life. There are many things that I want to continue doing in a season, but not others. I’d have five years left for that, and I don’t think I’ll keep running then, even if you never say never …

– Will you regret not having competed for other renowned teams in F1, particularly Ferrari?

“I don’t live with regrets.” I make mistakes and see what I could have done differently, but I don’t think if I could have done something in one place or another. I prefer to get to the losing team, when I got to Mercedes they were fifth in the Constructors’ World Championship and we started from humility. On the contrary, the top teams have all the records and successes, so the victories there have a lower meaning.

– Do you think you will be interested in F1 when you stop driving?

—I will always follow him closely, it has been my greatest passion and a privilege to be part of this sport. I guess when I quit, immediately, I won’t see many races because I’ll want to take a break. But in the end I’m going to want to see it again, because I love it. Also, I think that because of my role in this sport to promote diversity, it will take a long time before we see drastic changes, perhaps in ten or twenty years. I will have to talk to people like Stefano Domenicali (CEO of Formula 1).

-Thank you and good luck.

-Thank you.