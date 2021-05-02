The Portimao racetrack welcomed Formula 1 for the first time last year, when a calendar hit by the pandemic opened the doors for new destinations. On that occasion, Lewis Hamilton dominated the test at will and reached his 91 victories in the category, surpassing the historical record of Michael Schumacher. The Englishman repeated the celebration this Sunday at that circuit, where the Grand Prix of Portugal, third date of 2021, although his triumph, the 97th his award-winning career, was not so comfortable.

The one of Mercedes had to work hard in an emotionally charged race, in which he started second, finished third and ended up crossing the line in first place with a good margin, followed by Max Verstappen (Red bull) and his partner Valtteri Bottas. Thus, he established himself as the sole leader of the championship and showed that he is a fierce, talented and intelligent competitor, not only when things go easy.

The final at the Portuguese racetrack started roughly. The first lap had not even been completed when he had to enter the Safety Car for a touch between the Alfa Romeo by Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi. The Finn hit his partner from behind and the front wing of his car got under his left tire, so he ended up abandoning the test.

Finn Kimi Räikkönen quit on the first lap after a touch that shattered his front wing. Photo REUTERS / Marcelo Del Pozo

With the track dirty with the remains of Räikkönen’s car, the race was neutralized, with Bottas, the poleman, leading, followed by Hamilton, Verstappen and Sergio perez. But on the relaunch, on the seventh spin, the chips moved. The Finn from Mercedes managed to stay in front, but the Dutchman realized Hamilton with a spectacular overtaking and Lando norris, of Czech.

Relegated to third place, the seven-time champion then had to fight from behind. Without rushing and squeezing the performance out of his car, he began to build the recovery. On lap 11, he overtook Verstappen and regained second position, helped by the DRS and with flawless maneuvering into Turn 1.

A few laps later, in the 15th, Pérez regained his fourth place and left the race as at the beginning. But not for long.

Determined not to miss any opportunity, Hamilton began to gradually increase the gap with Verstappen and hunt down Bottas, who was still leading. And in the 20th lap, the Englishman struck.

After full throttle down the main straight, he opened wide at the first turn and out-stepped his teammate to take the lead for the first time. With the first place in his hands, the Englishman was taking more and more advantage of his pursuers, but as the laps went by, he began to notice the wear of his tires and on the 38th lap he went into the pits to change tires.

That entry, added to those of Verstappen (he had done it two laps before) and Bottas (he entered just before Hamilton), changed the stage of the test. Because Pérez, who endured on the same tires until the 52nd lap, took advantage and took first place.

The Mexican was in front, followed by Hamilton – who was eleven seconds ahead of him – and Verstappen, who beat Bottas on his return to the track and placed second.

Mexican Sergio Pérez had a great race and became the leader, but he could not stand the pressure from Hamilton. Photo ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

Hamilton likewise did not despair or lose control of the situation. He was getting closer and closer to Pérez, who finally was not enough to withstand the pressure of the reigning champion.

When the Red Bull had to enter the pit to replace his worn wheels, after having escaped from a collision with Nikita mazepin (Haas) at Turn 2, the Mercedes man took the lead again and didn’t let go of it anymore.

With the British comfortable in front and Pérez fourth again, but far from the fight for the podium, the great fight was for second place between Verstappen and Bottas. And the race had emotion until the last second.

The Finn opted for a new tire change to seek the lap record and entered the pits on lap 63, although the speed of the Mercedes mechanics allowed him to retain his third place when he returned to the track. The Dutchman followed suit and renewed tires on the next lap, also without giving up his status as the leader’s escort.

The podium of Portimao, the Dutch Verstappen (second), the English Hamilton (first) and the Finn Bottas (third). Photo AP Photo / Manu Fernandez

Bottas met his goal on the penultimate lap, in which he scored 1m19s865. But at the close of the test, after Hamilton crossed the line in first place to celebrate his 97th F1 victory, Verstappen improved that time.

The Dutchman completed that lap in 1m19s849 and it looked like he was taking that extra point for the fastest lap that could bring him closer to the Englishman in the table. However, the stewards determined that the Red Bull ran off the track on the 14th turn of that last lap, thus invalidating his mark and the record was in the hands of Bottas.

“It was a very tough race physically and mentally. There was a lot of wind and it was easy to make mistakes. I didn’t make a good start and also lost at the restart, but in the end it was a great result,” said Hamilton, who celebrated his second win at the season. “In the end everything turned out perfect.”

The Englishman, who is looking for his eighth title to beat Schumacher (7) and be the top winner in the history of the category, now leads the championship with 69 points. Verstappen is second with 61; Norris, third with 37; and Bottas, fourth with 32.

The next date will be Spanish Grand Prix, from May 7 to 9, in Catalonia.

