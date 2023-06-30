Formula 1 | Hamilton proposed a rule change, Verstappen bluntly knocked

Lewis Hamilton would like to level the World Series.

Formula 1 series seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton proposes a rule change and justifies it with the desire to make the series more even.

Mercedes driver Hamilton would like the teams to be allowed to start developing the next season’s car only after a common date for all.

The desire for change is based on the superiority of the Red Bull team. Max Verstappen leads the World Series with 69 points ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez. The duo has taken care of the victory for the team in each of the eight races of the season.

Nothing seems to threaten Verstappen’s championship, even though there are 14 races left in the season. Thus, according to Hamilton’s view, the team can already start investing in the design and development of next season’s car.

The teams fighting for other places do not have the same luxury.

“If everyone could start at the same time, maybe it would even out the situation a bit. I could be wrong, but something has to be done,” Hamilton commented of The Athletic by.

The rule monitoring would be difficult, as the garages can develop changes to the current cars, but finally bring the changes only to the next season’s car. This is helped by the fact that the rules usually do not change significantly each season.

Verstappen was – less surprisingly – not exactly interested in Hamilton’s proposal to level the playing field.

“Many things in life are unfair. You just have to get along with them,” Verstappen stated.

“These things were not talked about when he [Hamilton] kept winning championships. So I don’t think we should talk now either.”