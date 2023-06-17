Formula 1 | Hamilton fastest in the second practice of the Canadian GP, ​​teammate Russell, Bottas seventh

Due to problems in the first exercise, the latter exercises were extended.

Formula Mercedes was the fastest in the second practice of the first Canadian GP Lewis Hamilton. The second fastest time was made by a teammate George Russell.

Hamilton’s best lap time was 1:13.718 and the difference between the top two was only 0.027 seconds.

The Canadian GP weekend got off to a rare sticky start, as the effective playing time in Friday’s opening practice ended up being only about five minutes. The reason for slowing down the one-hour session was found in the track’s security cameras, which made a stop.

In the abbreviated first practice, 12 drivers had time to clock lap times, and the fastest lap was achieved by the Finnish driver of Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas. In the second practice, Bottas, on the other hand, was only seventh fastest.

Heavy rain finally arrived in Montreal over the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with five minutes remaining in the extended second practice session. There was quite a change in the weather, as the day had started warm and sunny.

In the second practice, Spain driving a Ferrari set the third fastest lap time Carlos Sainzand fourth was a compatriot racing in an Aston Martin Fernando Alonso.

Ahead of Bottas, the fifth and sixth fastest were Ferrari’s Monaco drivers Charles Leclerc and defending Dutch double world champion Red Bull Max Verstappen.