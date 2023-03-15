The disappointing start to the season for Mercedeswhich left more doubts than certainties about the problems that arose in 2022, caused a series of rumors and speculations to begin regarding the continuity of Lewis hamilton with the team of the Silver Arrows.

The Briton is in his last year of contract and after finishing almost a minute behind in Bahrain max verstappenwinner in Sakhir, it was said that the seven-time champion of Formula 1 he had refused to sign new terms to his contract if performance continues to fall short. Rumors that Hamilton strongly denied.

“Ultimately, these are people who create rumors without facts. It’s never helpful. I’ve been supported by Mercedes since I was 13 years old. Having the difficult year we had last year, I’m still here, and whether or not we have a difficult year this year, I’ll still be here.”

The British driver assured that there is no problem between him and Mercedes. Photo: EFE

“I am a fighter and we fight as a team. I love the challenge of finding solutions and I still believe that I’m able to put the car in places where maybe others can’t, and I love that challenge.” hamiltonwhose last victory in the category was in December 2021, in Saudi Arabiacircuit that will visit next Sunday.

In 2022It was the first season since his debut in the category that Hamilton did not win a race, despite which the driver reiterated that he does not feel pressured or desperate to have a better car. “Of course, I wish we could start the season with a great car, but it’s the journey that really counts.”

We recommend you read

“There is no delay with our contract. I’ve always been very, very laid back. I don’t feel like I have to get it right this second. It will be done when we are ready. I am very excited for the future together, and I am very proud of the work we are doing on and off the track”, and reiterated that unless “something catastrophic” happens between him and Toto WolffHe sees no reason not to reach an agreement.