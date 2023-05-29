The Mexican goalkeeper of the salernitana of the Italian Serie A, Guillermo Ochoawho was like him Most valuable Player (MVP) of the season by his club, he went to the GMonaco Grand Prix Formula 1 to support the driver from Guadalajara for the Red Bull Racing teamCheco Pérez, whom he greeted.

On the other hand, Checo Perez did not have a featured weekend in el Monaco Grand Prixwhere it ended in the position 16. This race, which he won last year, turned out to be a heavy blow in his fight for the championship of the Formula 1. In addition, he had another incident during the day, which temporarily relegated him behind his Dutch teammate max verstappen.

At the end of the race, Guillermo Ochoawho was present as a guest of Checo Perezdedicated a brief but emotional message to him on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of both in the Monaco Grand Prix. In his message, the goalkeeper expressed his support and encouragement to the Guadalajara pilot, reminding him that, despite the difficult days, he is still considered number one in history.

Besides, Guillermo Ochoa He shared a photo in which he appears with Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper, who was also present in Monaco. Both goalkeepers met at the circuit on Sunday and took the opportunity to take a photo together.

He took the opportunity to also greet Thibaut Courtois Screenshot

Guillermo Ochoa remembered with pleasure his meeting with Thibaut Courtois and highlighted that in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he had the second most saves, being surpassed only by the Belgian goalkeeper.