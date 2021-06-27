Rome – Max Verstappen wins the Styrian GP, ​​eighth round of the Formula 1 World Championship at Red Bull’s home circuit, and stretches to the top of the standings on Lewis Hamilton, according to the finish.

Third on the podium Valtteri Bottas, with the other Mercedes, preceding Sergio Perez’s Red Bull. Sixth and seventh place for the Ferraris, with Carlos Sainz in front of Charles Leclerc, author of a great comeback after the contact on the first lap that forced him to return to the pits, resuming the race from last place.

“Today the pace of the car was very good, it went well with the tires. We need to find something to improve in qualifying to be able to start further ahead and take advantage of the best pace we have in the race compared to our rivals.” So Carlos Sainz after the Formula 1 Styrian GP, who finished in sixth place after starting 12 / o. Very satisfied but also disappointed Charles Leclerc, who finished seventh after finishing in last place due to a contact on the first lap: “We had a very bitter feeling: on the one hand it was one of our best performances, but without that problem at first we could have done better – said the Monegasque -. We made great overtakes, the car was very balanced. Behind this result there is a lot of work, it gives us confidence for the future “.

