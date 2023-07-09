STriumphs have long since become a matter of course, but only four other drivers before Max Verstappen managed to win six times in a row, most recently Nico Rosberg in 2016. Verstappen drove masterfully again at Silverstone and was waved off as the winner after 52 laps. “Great job, once again!” congratulated the team.

To the delight of the British fans, Lando Norris finished second in a McLaren, record champion Lewis Hamilton third in a Mercedes. Nico Hülkenberg im Haas finished 13th. “Have fun and do a good race,” Verstappen had planned for the tenth Grand Prix of the year. The sprained right index finger didn’t bother him. He couldn’t explain how the mishap happened on Thursday. Despite this, he had taken pole position for the fifth time in a row.

Surprisingly, the two McLaren drivers were allowed to start behind him, crowd favorite Lando Norris in front of Oscar Piastri. “We never thought we’d be this strong here,” Norris said. “Now we want to finish on the podium.” Record world champion Lewis Hamilton issued the slogan from seventh on the grid: “Attack, attack, attack.” He stuck to it. Most of the drivers chose medium-hard Pirellis at the start, Nico Hulkenberg in eleventh put on the hardest tire compound. The teams only planned one pit stop each.

Then the coup: The starting light goes out and Norris reacts with lightning speed. Verstappen, on the other hand, hardly gets anywhere. The rear tires of his Red Bull are spinning. The champion feels bad, but when he tries to block Norris, he’s already level. It is too late. After 644 meters, at the entrance to the first corner, Verstappen lost the lead. A Brit leads at Silverstone.







The hundred and fifty thousand are ripped off their seats. “It was a terrible start,” Verstappen later said. “We have to analyze what happened there.” He continues after Norris. In the fifth lap he is allowed to fold in the rear wing and easily overtakes the Brit. The spook is over, the spectators murmur in disappointment. That was too easy.

dashing wind

For Nico Hülkenberg it’s going to be early. At the start he initially lost places, falling back to 14th. Then he got into a fight with Sergio Pérez and destroyed his front wing. It doesn’t help: The Rhinelander heads for the pits and finds himself at the end of the field. His race is over. The Mexican eventually finishes sixth.

The dashing wind at Silverstone’s former military airfield persistently tried to throw the elite pilots off course. For the drivers, this meant always being prepared for changing conditions. “The car is behaving strangely,” Verstappen radioed early in the race. “The wind is making it very difficult right now.” Nevertheless, he was able to extend his lead over the McLarens.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc could not keep up with Norris and Piastri. He had planned to quickly pass the papaya racers. Instead, he had to defend against Mercedes man George Russell, who was running on soft tyres. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari received a coded radio message: “We’re thinking about plan B,” said his race engineer Riccardo Adami. The Spaniard was at a loss: “What was plan B, Ricci? I forgot.” Embarrassing. What Adami answered remained hidden from the observers.







McLaren also held a council of war over the radio: “Lando,” his engineer asked, “how many more laps can you drive at this speed?” “Everything is stable, I can keep going like this,” he replied. As some pilots switched to the hard tires, Norris wanted to know, “How did the hard ones work for the others?” “Not particularly,” William Joseph replied, “but they’re our best option.”

Time-saving to service

McLaren first calls Piastri to the pits, he falls back to sixth. Hamilton advances to three. Twenty tours before Ultimo, Verstappen and Norris had not yet stopped, just like Hamilton and Alonso. lucky for her. Because suddenly flames erupted from the rear of Kevin Magnussen’s Haas racer. The VF-23 smokes, in the middle of the runway. The safety car comes out and slows down the field. In this way, the leading group can come to service in a time-saving manner, at the same time.

That nothing goes wrong now: Verstappen is dispatched in 2.7 seconds, Norris in 2.2. Masterful. But above all Hamilton benefits. He is now also third adjusted for pit stops, ahead of Oscar Piastri, who loses his hoped-for place on the podium.

13 tours before the end it goes on. Verstappen races ahead on soft tires, Norris behind on hard rollers, Hamilton on the soft ones. A disadvantage for the McLaren driver. “I would have preferred the soft tires, but the team made a different decision,” Norris said afterwards. He now had to defend his second place against Hamilton, who was looking for a way past both inside and outside. Nothing to do, the papaya racer was too fast even on the weaker tires. Although Hamilton was allowed to fold in his rear wing again and again. “The McLaren,” Hamilton later admitted, “is a rocket, especially in the fast corners.” Piastri finally finishes fourth, ahead of Russell in fifth.

Red Bull triumphed at Silverstone for the eleventh time in a row. They have won every time since last year’s race in Abu Dhabi. So far, only McLaren-Honda has managed such a series, that was in 1988. “Won eleven races in a row, that’s crazy,” said Verstappen after crossing the finish line. At the Hungarian Grand Prix in two weeks, nothing speaks against a twelfth triumph.