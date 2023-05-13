Will harder rubber in F1 bring the other teams closer to Red Bull?

Rule changes have long been the escape for the FIA ​​and the Formula 1 rights holder to mix up the field again. After all, at some point everyone has seen it when the same team wins years in a row. Ferrari with Schumacher and Mercedes with Hamilton (and Rosberg) are therefore the most extreme examples of years of dominance. In the past, teams were often ‘whistled back’ earlier. Even if that was formally only a ‘side effect’ of a new rule.

Change of rules makes food

In the 1990s, for example, the car with active suspension was shot down, with which champion team Williams was by far the furthest. In 2005, F1 races suddenly had to be completed on one and the same set of tyres, which meant that Ferrari was no longer in the picture. And recently we’ve had the rule changes that have ended Mercedes’ dominance of the sport.

Now it is slowly but surely getting old that Red Bull and Max win everything. The difference can still be seen in the qualifications. But in the races the RB19s are half a minute behind the rest of the field. In which the rest is then defined as Alonso. Who actually drives a slightly less good, green Red Bull. The power of the Aston is also not entirely surprising, especially that the car keeps the tires reasonably well.

Cars much faster than last year

We saw this again in Miami. For a ‘street circuit’ (which it isn’t really), the circuit in Miami eats through tires above average. Afterwards everyone said that Max had the better strategy than Checo by starting on hards. But actually that strategy only worked because Max and the Red Bull are so sparing with the tires.

All other drivers who were on the same strategy as Max fell through the ice halfway through the race. The tires didn’t last very long with them. Even Stroll in the Aston got nowhere. Only Hamilton was able to make something of it, but mainly because the Ferraris and Alpines were even worse on their tires than the Mercs at the end of the ride.

Help on the way for the rest?

Perhaps there will now be some help from Italy for the teams that are not called Red Bull. Pirelli intends to start from the Grand Prix in England to introduce harder rubber. Formally, the reason is that the F1 cars are going crazy fast this year. Despite mandatory adjustments to the floor porpoising (which were supposed to lower downforce), Perez’s pole position time in Miami was two seconds faster than last year’s pole time. The teams have therefore all found a lot of time, despite all the restrictions.

Pirelli says it wants to adjust the rubber to this, to prevent cases such as in Baku 2021. Blowouts are of course disastrous for the image of the brand. The manufacturer itself says that the characteristic of the tires will not change. But yes, how realistic that is and whether the balance of power will not change a bit, we will see in England (and afterwards).

