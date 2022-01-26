The announcement of father Jacques. And on social media the news that turns on fans from all over the world who have fallen in love with the legendary number 27 of Ferrari

Nomen omen, fate is in the name. And then the fate of a newborn child, to whom his father Jacques gave the same as his father, Gilles, can only trigger great curiosity and emotion. We are talking about the Villeneuve family, who celebrated the birth of a boy who will bear the name of the driver who entered the heart of Enzo Ferrari and millions of Cavallino fans from all over the world.

The post – Jacques posted the photo of his newborn son on social media giving the news to his fans: “Little Gilles has become part of our big and wonderful family. He is strong and he is fine. My love mamma Giulia is splendid. We are in the midst of happiness, a true blessing. It’s a perfect day ”. Jacques became Formula 1 world champion in 1997 with Williams, after a brilliant career from 1996 to 2006 with 163 GPs with 11 wins and 13 pole positions. See also De Vries: "I'd like to continue in Formula E even without Mercedes"

In the history of F1 – His father Gilles Villeneuve instead marked the history of F1 and Ferrari from 1977 to 1982, the year in which he lost his life in an accident during the Belgian GP practice. Gilles raced 67 GPs, with two pole positions and six overall victories, becoming a legend for all lovers of attacking drivers. Even today, the YouTube video of the duel with Rene Arnoux in the 1979 French GP in Dijon is one of the most clicked and unforgettable ever. Who knows, even the grandson will not retrace the deeds of father and grandfather in F1.

January 26, 2022

