Formula 1 | George Russell, who blamed Valtteri Bota for the crash, came to the street and apologized

Russell hit Bottas in the middle of the Imola race. The race for both drivers ended in a crash.

Williamsin George Russell has come to the streets and apologizes From Valtteri Bottas Events of the Imola F1 race.

Russell collided with Bottas in the middle of the race and blamed Bottas for the situation in strong terms. He also went to the Finnish driver’s helmet immediately after the crash.

Russell spoke after the race about a gentleman’s agreement that Bottas said he didn’t abide by. By Monday, however, the mind had changed.

“Yesterday wasn’t my proudest day,” Russell begins his apology on Twitter.

“Having had time to investigate what happened afterwards, I know I should have handled the whole situation better.”

“Emotions can go on hard, and yesterday they got the upper hand over me. I apologize to Valtter, the stable and anyone who was disappointed with my actions. I’m not like that. I expect more from myself and I know that others will do the same. ”