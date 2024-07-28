Formula 1 | George Russell was disqualified – Lewis Hamilton emerged as the winner of the Belgian GP

Formula 1|George Russell has been rejected. He won the Belgian F1 race with an illegal car.

British coach George Russell did a great trick in Belgium when he won the race with a one-stop tactic. Now he has been rejected.

The International Automobile Federation FIA published bulletin, according to which Russell’s car weighed 1.5 kilograms too little. The case went to the jury, which decided to reject the performance of the British driver.

Mercedes drove a dream race in Belgium when Lewis Hamilton secured a double win for the team. After Russell’s rejection, Hamilton emerges as the winner of the race.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri the ranking improved to second and the originally fourth placed Ferrari Charles Leclerc rose to the awards.

Bottas was originally 16th in the race, but now moved up to 15th.

The story was updated on 28.7 at 20:02 with information about the confirmation of Russell’s rejection.