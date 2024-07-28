Sunday, July 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | George Russell was disqualified – Lewis Hamilton emerged as the winner of the Belgian GP

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Formula 1 | George Russell was disqualified – Lewis Hamilton emerged as the winner of the Belgian GP
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

George Russell has been rejected. He won the Belgian F1 race with an illegal car.

British coach George Russell did a great trick in Belgium when he won the race with a one-stop tactic. Now he has been rejected.

The International Automobile Federation FIA published bulletin, according to which Russell’s car weighed 1.5 kilograms too little. The case went to the jury, which decided to reject the performance of the British driver.

Mercedes drove a dream race in Belgium when Lewis Hamilton secured a double win for the team. After Russell’s rejection, Hamilton emerges as the winner of the race.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri the ranking improved to second and the originally fourth placed Ferrari Charles Leclerc rose to the awards.

Bottas was originally 16th in the race, but now moved up to 15th.

The story was updated on 28.7 at 20:02 with information about the confirmation of Russell’s rejection.

#Formula #George #Russell #disqualified #Lewis #Hamilton #emerged #winner #Belgian

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]