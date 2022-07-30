Formula 1 | George Russell sensationally crashed to pole in Hungary, Max Verstappen cursed his bad luck

George Russell washed the Ferrari drivers completely by surprise in the qualifying sessions in Hungary. Max Verstappen stayed in the tenth grid.

Mercedes George Russell drove amazingly to the pole in the F1 Hungarian Qualifying.

Mercedes has struggled with its pace this season and has fallen behind the top teams Red Bull and Ferrari from race to race, so the pole position was a real giant bang.

“Sensation! What the hell is going on in Hungary? “George Russell makes such a sound that it’s out of the air,” Viaplay’s narrator Niki Juusela shouted in the studio.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was second and his teammate Charles Leclerc third.

Leading the World Series Max Verstappen was catastrophically only tenth. In the third qualifying section, he first made a driving mistake, and when he tried another lap, his car’s engine lost power.

Verstappen cursed his misfortune on the team radio. He was really disappointed that he couldn’t get the car to work.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas was eighth.

Red Bull Sergio Perez flopped completely in the second time trial section and didn’t get to ride the last section at all. He qualified with 71 hundredths and stayed in grid 11.

Perez complained on the team radio that the driver in front Kevin Magnussen ruined his round. According to the Mexican, the Haas driver blocked his route.

In Friday’s third practice, he sensationally took the fastest time of the entire group Nicholas Latif returned to his own level in time. The Canadian managed in the afternoon on a wet track, but when the rain stopped, the speed disappeared.

Latifi was the last of the qualifying sessions. He clocked a great time in the first sector, but he made a mistake in the last corner of the track and the lap went to pieces.

Also told about the end of his career before the race weekend in Hungary Sebastian Vettel remained in the weak box 18.