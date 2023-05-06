Formula 1 | George Russell scolded Max Verstappen for childish behavior

Brittikuski characterized the world champion’s rage as hypocritical.

Formula stars the beak got new rounds.

Reigning F1 World Champion, Red Bull Max Verstappen and Mercedes George Russell crashed last weekend in Azerbaijan.

The two collided in a sprint race. As a result of the impact, there was a hole in the side of Verstappen’s car. The Dutchman, who is leading the World Series, got really hot after the sprint and made his indignation known to the British driver, whom he insulted as a “slut”.

Today the weekend is the Miami GP in the state of Florida, USA, and Russell didn’t hold back when Sky Sports asked about last week’s events.

The Brit accused Verstappen of hypocrisy.

“I thought it was a bit pathetic. Even as a child, you should learn that if you give blows, you must also know how to receive them,” Russell said.

In Russell’s opinion, Verstappen has performed numerous questionable tricks during his career.

“It was sad to see how childishly he behaved when someone gave back in return for once,” Russell uploaded.

However, Mersukuski emphasized that there was no bad blood between the drivers. Russell thought racing was good and exciting.

“We talk and everything is fine after that. We’ll move on and I think we’ll laugh about it one day.”

Miami The GP qualifying will be gassed on Saturday evening at 23:00. The competition starts tomorrow at 22:30.

Verstappen leads the World Championship by six points ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez. Russell is seventh in the World Series.