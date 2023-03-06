Bahrain.- After the first race of the season of the Formula 1 the first clear impressions of what the campaign can be have been given, Red Bull again starts dominating with the 1-2, Aston Martin surprises with the third place of Fernando Alonso and Mercedes which was left out of the first places.

George RussellMercedes driver spoke and gave his first impressions of what he experienced in the race and made it clear that no one will fight against Red Bull, although he surprised with his words, he assures that few drivers and teams will be able to fight him and it was seen in practice and now in the race they did not let go of the top.

The British believes that the title is already one of those of the red bull, there is no one who can give him a fight. “Red Bull has this championship securedI don’t think anyone is going to fight with them this year.” He even thinks they will be invincible because he sees them winning all the races.

“I hope they win every race this season. That’s my bet. With the performance they have, I don’t see anyone who can stand up to them,” Russell added. He also added that he is in the Ferrari fight but that they will not be the ones to get him off the podium either.

“They may not get pole position every time, because we know that Ferrari is very competitive in qualifying, but in race pace I think they are in a very, very strong position,” he said.