What a way to start the 2023 Formula 1 season for Ferrarisince its main driver, Charles Leclerc, was having an excellent race, being in third position, until he had to retire on lap 41 due to a failure in his car during the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The most salvageable thing for the Italian team was Carlos Sainz Jr.who finished fourth, behind only Max Verstappen in first, Sergio Perez in second, both from Red Bull, and Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin.

Once the race was over, the 25-year-old French driver, who is considered one of the future stars of Formula 1, was clearly disappointed to start in such a negative way, in addition to having been so close to the podium in the first race of the year.

Frustration

In statements after the race, Charles Leclerc did not hide his frustration, and assured that he does not have the vision to take the positive after a bad start to the year.

“It’s impossible to look at the positive on a day like this when you don’t finish the race. The start was good, but the performance was not there and unfortunately the reliability we had a problem in the first race, so we have to look at those things.according to RaceFans.

Before the race, Ferrari installed control electronics and a new energy accumulator in its power unit, one of which was loss of engine power the diagnosis of the problem which left them out of action.

The Ferrari engineering team is already taking action on the matter, since they have a lot of work to do in view of the second Grand Prix of the campaign, which will be next Sunday the 19th in Saudi Arabia.