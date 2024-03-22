Formula 1 | From the fans, Williams' decision was completely rejected: “Embarrassing and unfair”

Williams' Alex Albon scrapped his car, but his teammate Logan Sargeant is suffering.

22.3. 19:19

Formula 1 team Williams found himself in a special situation during practice for the third round of the season in Melbourne, Australia.

The team's number one driver Alex Albon drove into the wall in the first practices with the result that the car was badly wrecked.

Williams does not have a spare car in Melbourne, so the team will continue the race weekend with one car. However, it is not driven by another driver in the stable Logan Sargeantbut the American has to watch the real action from the sidelines.

Sargeant's car was given to Albon to drive for the weekend. Neither driver has yet managed to open a points account this season, but Albon (15th and 11th) has beaten Sargeant (20th and 14th) in both races.

Albon was full of praise for Sargeant and hailed him as the ultimate team player.

“Honestly, no driver wants to give up his seat. This is not easy for him, but my only job now is to maximize our potential”, commented Albon in the team's press release.

“This is definitely the hardest day of my career that I can remember. I will do everything I can to make the team get the most out of this weekend,” Sargeant stated.

of Williams the announcement of the driver arrangements was met with dismay among fans.

“I just lost my respect for you. Logan didn't destroy the car, Alex did. That's really unfair,” one follower of Williams commented on the messaging service X.

“This is horrible. If you don't trust your driver, why did you contract with him?” another wondered.

“This is so disrespectful to Logan,” wrote a third.

“Something shameful. This is beyond embarrassing and unfair. That's a good way to damage the confidence he was already struggling with.”

Sauber's Valtteri Bottas was the 14th fastest in the second practice. The first place was taken by Ferrari Charles Leclerc.