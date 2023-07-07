Sergio “Checo” Perez arrived this Thursday at Silverstone to have your first contact with the British Grand Prix which runs this weekend. The Mexican driver was seen more than relaxed after the good result he achieved in his last race, getting on the podium, now recovered from the illness he will seek to replicate and even improve that result.

In words compiled by Formula 1, Checo Pérez stressed that he is physically very well, having overcome his illness that affected him exactly a week ago and gave him one of his worst classifications. He has now said he is complete and ready to give the best version of himself for the weekend.

“I’m happy to have made great progress. It was a very tough weekend, but here we are fresh and ready“, said the Mexican who does not give up and hopes to have the same rhythm from the beginning. “Well, I think it is possible that we return to the form we had at the beginning of the season,” he commented.

Checo climbed to the podium in Austria, climbing 12 positions and finishing in 3rd place, which gave him more advantage to stay in second place in the classification for the Drivers’ World Championship, only behind max verstappen.

Now in his new test, the number 11 from Red Bull confirmed that Silverstone is a track that he likes and that it can be important to recover the rhythm, “I think it should be a really good circuit for us. High speed has been our point stronger, so I expect that we shine probably and I hope that a little more than other weekends”, sentenced.