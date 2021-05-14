Friday, May 14, 2021
Formula 1 | Formula One Turkish gp canceled due to interest rate restrictions – Austria will run from World Championship points on two weekends

May 14, 2021
The Turkish gp race remained on this year’s Race Calendar for just a couple of weeks.

In Istanbul the Formula One Turkish Grand Prix race was maintained in this year’s Race Calendar for just a couple of weeks. Turkish gp was canceled on Friday due to travel restrictions caused to Turkey by the corona pandemic.

The Turkish gp was named to the F1 calendar at the end of April to replace the Canadian gp canceled due to the coronavirus. Istanbul had to run the Formula One World Championship points from 11 to 13. June.

Due to the cancellation of the Turkish gp, there will be two gp weekends in Austria in the F1 World Championships in June-July.

