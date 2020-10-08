Formula 1 | Formula one in the Mercedes stable with coronavirus infection, the stable remains silent

The infection is traced and the infected person remains isolated.

Formula number one team Mercedes announced today that a member of the team has given a positive sample in a coronavirus test.

“We can confirm that a stable member has given a positive covid-19 sample. The matter has been and will be handled in accordance with the (International Automobile Federation) FIA protocol and in close cooperation with the FIA, ”the team said on Twitter.

Infected the carrier is isolated and the infection is traced. The team also announced that no further details of the case would be provided.

Mercedes drive the World Championship points Lewis Hamilton as well as the second Finnish driver in the points Valtteri Bottas.

This is the first known positive corona sample in the F1 stable during the gp weekend since July, when a Racing Point driver With Sergio Perez was diagnosed with coronary infection.

A total of 26 infections have been detected in F1 since extensive testing of the species began in late June. Most of the cases are from outside the stables.