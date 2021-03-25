Formula 1 | Formula fever is on the rise, especially in Germany, for one reason: Mick Schumacher

Formula one of the most spoken names for the beginning of the season is Mick Schumacher. The famous name has helped him get creative through the lower levels of competition, but the pressure will increase as he makes his debut on Sunday in the racing class in motorsport F1.

Mick Schumacher, seven-time world champion Michael Schumacherin boy, will drive in F1 at the U.S. Haas stable, which is Ferrari’s partner stable as is Alfa Romeo.

Schumacher got the F1 chance by succeeding in the F3 and F2 series. He won the F3 European Championship gold in 2018 and the F2 championship last season.

The well-known name has also had an impact on the Haas stable: the stable has gained support more easily than before, says the news agency AFP.

Mick Schumacher took part in the F1 tests two weeks ago in Bahrain, where he also runs the season opener.­

Mick Schumacher is part of Ferrari’s driver academy. This is also reflected in his payroll: Haas pays half and Ferrari also pays half. The goal is to eventually drive a Ferrari red F1 car holding its tent in Maranello.

“Schumacher’s name is a brand, but it’s a brand that links to the first name, Michael,” a sports marketing professional and F1 expert Herve Bodinier tells AFP.

“Ferrari and the others aren’t patrons, Mick has to write his own story.”

Which In this case, the return of Schumacher’s name to F1 has already received a great deal of attention in advance. According to a survey in Germany, 35 percent of Sky subscribers who broadcast F1 in Germany say they watch more F1 when Mick Schumacher is involved.

The pre-marketing for Sky F1 has been based entirely around 22-year-old Mick Schumacher.

Also F1 leader Stefano Domenicali, who is close to Schumacher ‘s family, says Mick’ s arrival has already brought an extra kick to Formula 1.

“His name gets a lot of attention.”

Domenicali points out, however, that Mick Schumacher rose to F1 with his own help.

“He deserved a stable place. He has reached the F1 level with his own strengths, not by his name. Now we need to give him time to grow and learn and follow the normal progression curve. ”

Mick Schumacher has also been warned that the surname brings additional pressure.

“It’s not easy to be‘ his son, ’” the 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg says.

Rosberg knows what he’s talking about, as he won the championship 34 years after his father Keke Rosberg won the championship.

“Early media attention to him [Mick Schumacheriin] is even greater than the reigning master Lewis to Hamilton, ”Says Nico Rosberg.

Own his story is a mystery about Michael Schumacher’s health.

Now 52, ​​Michael Schumacher was seriously injured in a skiing accident in 2013 and has not been seen in public since.

Mick Schumacher saw an accident that led to several brain injuries with Michael Schumacher.

The time trials for the opening race of the Formula 1 season will be on Saturday at 5pm and the race on Sunday at 6pm. C More will be shown live.