Formula 1 | Formula cars are now darker than before – the reason is simple, according to the expert

In the evening lighting of Bahrain, it was difficult to distinguish cars from different garages.

Multi those who watched the first formula race of the season could notice that it was very difficult to distinguish cars from different teams in the evening lighting of Bahrain.

The cars of almost all garages were very dark in their basic color. Each team’s car had extensive dark areas. For example, Ferrari, known for its bright red color, was barely recognizable as red.

Why?

The reason is very simple: the garages want to optimize the weight of the cars. Stables use every possible means to minimize every extra kilo.

Most of the formula car’s body is carbon fiber, which has a very dark basic color. Before, the carbon fiber basket was painted in bright colors, but now it is no longer done.

Valtteri Bottas’ dark Kiesi did not shine in Bahrain. Last season, Alfa Romeo managed to get the closest to the car’s ideal weight.

Norwegian formula expert Stein Pettersen said for NRKthat not painting the carbon fiber basket can save up to 6–7 kilos in weight.

“It is usually said that one kilogram equals two seconds in a race. If a car was 8-10 kilos too heavy last season, there is an opportunity to save a lot of time,” says Pettersen.

The minimum weight of a formula car with the driver is 798 kilograms, and we try to get as close as possible to this – even if it is at the expense of the TV viewer, when different cars are difficult to distinguish from each other.